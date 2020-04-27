SSM Health to furlough 2,000 employees across health system

SSM Health plans to furlough approximately 2,000 employees and place even more workers on partial furloughs as part of its efforts to combat the financial challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cuts will occur across its entire four-state health system, SSM Health explained in a statement released Monday morning. It noted that the furloughs will affect approximately five percent of its workforce.

According to the health system, furloughed workers will remain SSM employees and are expected to be recalled to their positions after a 13-week period, which could be shortened as the organization returns to normal operations. Those who are furloughed should be able to claim state and federal financial assistance from unemployment insurance and as part of the recently passed coronavirus stimulus program.

Any furloughed employee will also receive a one-time "Return-to-Work" adjustment to help make up the difference between what their benefits would provide and what they would have made otherwise.

"We hope these payments will help alleviate any financial burden this situation may place on our employees and their loved ones," the organization stated.

The workers who remain on staff during this process will receive their scheduled salary increases, according SSM Health, except executives who will see their compensation frozen. Additionally, to keep costs down, the health system will not fill any non-critical positions that open.

According to numbers provided by SSM, patient volumes have decreased by half since the pandemic began, even as they continue to buy the supplies and tools needed to fight it.

“As good stewards of our ministry for both the short and the long-term, we must also take immediate steps to reduce unnecessary costs and expenses,” it said.