SSM Heath suspends nearly all hospital visits, with some exceptions

SSM Heath has moved to ban nearly all hospital visits at its locations in Wisconsin in order to help protect its patients and healthcare workers as well as the community as a whole.

On Sunday, the health system announced it would most suspend hospital visits and the ones who are allowed to see a patient will have to take their temperature and complete a health screening that includes travel history before going in.

“We thank the community, patients and visitors for their patience and understanding during this time,” it said in a statement announcing the change.

SSM Heath said visitors over 18 will still be allowed in the following circumstances:



Compassionate care exceptions may be made in end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care

Birth Suites and Family Care Suites patients will be allowed one visitor at a time, with permission of a nursing leader.

Patients in pediatric settings will be allowed one visitor at a time, with permission of a nursing leader.

Patients in NICU settings will be allowed one visitor at a time, with permission of a nursing leader.

Previously, UW Health and UnityPoint both announced stricter visitation guidelines that went into effect this weekend.

