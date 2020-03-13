SSM places strict restrictions on visitors

SSM Health system has implemented restrictions on people visiting patients at its hospitals in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, its hospitals will only allow one support person into a patient’s room at a time and those visitors must be in good health and over 16 years old, the company said in statement. Exceptions will be made for end of life situations.

At SSM’s St. Mary’s Hospital, the limit on support people who are allowed into an NICU patient’s room will be two.

People who plan to visit its Dean Medical Group locations are asked to limit the number of people who come with them, as well. They also recommend for issues like ear infections, urinary tract infections, or other common issues should use its Virtual Visit service.

LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES

At SSM’s long-term care facilities, including Madison’s St. Mary’s Care Center and Baraboo’s St. Clare Meadows Care Center, no one will be allowed into the nursing centers, except for special situations, such as end of life.

As far as visitation, people will not be allowed to see a resident if they:



Show Signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat.

In the last 14 days, has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, or under investigation for COVID-19, or are ill with respiratory illness.

International travel within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission.

Residing in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring.

The health system is also asking all non-essential volunteers not to come in. SSM Health support groups and patient meetings have been canceled.

All policies will remain in effect until further notice, SSM said.