SSM to require all visitors to wear masks

SSM Health will soon start requiring all visitors to wear a mask or another type of face covering whenever they visit one of its facility. The new policy is set to go into effect on Monday, May 11.

Patients and visitors are asked to bring their own mask or face covering when they visit. Any coverings will need to go over both the mouth and nose and can include a homemade mask, a bandana, or a scarf.

SSM is asking people to bring their own because its supplies are limited. However, if somebody does not have one, a mask will be provided if available.

The new measure is in addition to the precautions already enacted by SSM, including a health screening for everyone who enters.

Expressing its thanks for everyone who helped them by making homemade masks during the pandemic, SSM now says the need for those masks is even greater because so many more people will need to wear one. Anyone who is interested in making masks can find more information about the donation process here.

