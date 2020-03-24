SSM Health updates pharmacy hours and services in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- SSM Health is no longer allowing patients to come to a pharmacy counter or waiting area at all of its Wisconsin locations beginning tomorrow.
Instead, patients will be able to get their medications by calling ahead and arranging curbside pick-up or free-of-charge delivery.
SSM Health also announced Tuesday it will temporarily close operations at the Hunters Trail location in Portage, the Reena Avenue location in Fort Atkinson, and Camelot Drive location in Fond du Lac. Another SSM pharmacy will be taking their calls and filling prescriptions.
To arrange curbside medication pick-up patients will need to call the pharmacy in advance to arrange a time to receive their prescription
SSM Health is encouraging patients to check with their insurance provider to exercise their 90-day prescription provisions.
SSM Health Dean Medical Group Pharmacy Locations
1313 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison
Call: 608-252-8044
Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
821 S. Stoughton Road, Madison
Call: 608-260-6500
Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sat-Sun. 8:30 a.m. - 5p.m.
700 S. Park Street, Madison
Call: 608-256-6465
Hours: M-F 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
752 High Point Road, Madison
Call: 608-824-4500
Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat.: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sun: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
753 North Main Street, Oregon
Call: 608-835-7175
Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
10 Tower Drive, Sun Prairie
Call: 608-825-3690
Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
3200 East Racine Street, Janesville
Call: 608-371-8100
Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat. – Sun. 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
515 22nd Avenue, Monroe
Call: 608-325-3111
Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Sat. – Sun. 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
145 N. Main Street, Fond du Lac
Call: 920-926-4660
Hours: M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sat. – Sun. 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
420 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac
Call: 920-926-8585
Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Closed weekends, call: 920-926-4660
730 N. Margaret Street, Markesan
Call: 920-398-3261
Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Closed weekends, call: 920-926-4660
804 West Main Street, Waupun
Call: 920-324-3010
Hours: M-F 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Sundays call: 920-926-4660
912 South Hickory Street, Fond du Lac
Call: 920-926-4660
Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.