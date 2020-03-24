SSM Health updates pharmacy hours and services in Wisconsin

SSM Health is no longer allowing patients to come to a pharmacy counter or waiting area at all of its Wisconsin locations beginning tomorrow.

Instead, patients will be able to get their medications by calling ahead and arranging curbside pick-up or free-of-charge delivery.

SSM Health also announced Tuesday it will temporarily close operations at the Hunters Trail location in Portage, the Reena Avenue location in Fort Atkinson, and Camelot Drive location in Fond du Lac. Another SSM pharmacy will be taking their calls and filling prescriptions.

To arrange curbside medication pick-up patients will need to call the pharmacy in advance to arrange a time to receive their prescription

SSM Health is encouraging patients to check with their insurance provider to exercise their 90-day prescription provisions.

SSM Health Dean Medical Group Pharmacy Locations

1313 Fish Hatchery Road, Madison

Call: 608-252-8044

Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

821 S. Stoughton Road, Madison

Call: 608-260-6500

Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sat-Sun. 8:30 a.m. - 5p.m.

700 S. Park Street, Madison

Call: 608-256-6465

Hours: M-F 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

752 High Point Road, Madison

Call: 608-824-4500

Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sat.: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

753 North Main Street, Oregon

Call: 608-835-7175

Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10 Tower Drive, Sun Prairie

Call: 608-825-3690

Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3200 East Racine Street, Janesville

Call: 608-371-8100

Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat. – Sun. 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

515 22nd Avenue, Monroe

Call: 608-325-3111

Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sat. – Sun. 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

145 N. Main Street, Fond du Lac

Call: 920-926-4660

Hours: M-F 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat. – Sun. 8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

420 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac

Call: 920-926-8585

Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed weekends, call: 920-926-4660

730 N. Margaret Street, Markesan

Call: 920-398-3261

Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Closed weekends, call: 920-926-4660

804 West Main Street, Waupun

Call: 920-324-3010

Hours: M-F 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat. 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Sundays call: 920-926-4660

912 South Hickory Street, Fond du Lac

Call: 920-926-4660

Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

