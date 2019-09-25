Rock Co. Sheriff's Office investigating fatal hit-and-run on STH 11

STH 11 by I-90 was closed for several hours following a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday morning in La Prairie Township.

According to Rock County Communications, a call came in for a traffic accident with injuries at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, when deputies arrived at the scene they determined it was a fatal hit-and-run.

STH 11 reopened around 12:40 p.m.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information to contact the non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.

This is a developing story. NBC15 will update this story as more information becomes available.