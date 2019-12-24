SUV crashes through Marshall garage

No one was injured Tuesday when an SUV crashed through the corner of a home in Marshall and ended up with the garage door draped across its roof, authorities said.

The house sits on a corner lot in the 5800 block of Winchester Ave., east of Sun Prairie, and the SUV appears to have smashed through the side of the garage and struck the back of the garage door, knocking it onto the vehicle.

Another car inside the garage was struck as well. Authorities say no one was home at the time of the incident.

The name of the driver of the vehicle or what may have caused the collision has not been released.