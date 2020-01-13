SUV, credit cards stolen after vehicle left unlocked in Madison driveway

Another unlocked door on a vehicle parked outside with a garage door opener in it leads to another burglary in Madison, according to the police department’s incident report.

This latest one happened Saturday morning at a home on Manchester Road, investigators say. The burglars reportedly got into the SUV and used the garage door opener to gain access to home, going in through the door to the garage, which was also unlocked.

Not only was the SUV stolen, so were several wallets and whoever stole them were able to use them before the man who lived at the house could cancel them, Madison Police said.

Officers located the vehicle later that night in a parking lot on Brittany Place.

A REMINDER TO LOCK YOUR DOORS

Following this latest break-in, Madison Police is again urging people to lock their car doors, as well as their homes, and not to leave their vehicles running. MPD released new numbers showing of the 56 vehicles stolen last month, 54 of them had their keys left in them or they were easily accessible.

Twenty-nine of the vehicles had been unlocked and left running at the time they were stolen.

In the same month, three adults, two 17-year-olds, and 13 juveniles were arrested on auto theft charges.