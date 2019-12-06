SUV stolen in Milwaukee crashes into Madison railroad tracks

An SUV that was stolen from the airport in Milwaukee was recovered Thursday crashing into railroad tracks in Madison, according to a police department incident report.

The Madison Police Department says the wreck, which happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Atwood Ave., knocked a rear tire off of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade. Witnesses told investigators they saw several people run from the scene after the incident.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to police, the Cadillac was stolen from General Mitchell International Airport. Prior to the crash, Madison Police officers tried pulling over the SUV, but the driver refused to stop.