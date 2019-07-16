MPD SWAT assist in arrest of man charged with cocaine delivery

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force, MPD SWAT and the North District Community Police Team served a warrant at a north side apartment following an investigation into crack cocaine dealing Tuesday morning.

Kolby L. Bracey, age 19 of Madison, was arrested without incident on the 2400 block of Calypso Rd. at 8:30 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

However, as the police team entered the residence, Bracey attempted to discard some of the controlled substance by tossing it off of a balcony. SWAT members were in the area and it was recovered.

Bracey was arrested on numerous tentative counts including maintaining a drug trafficking place. Cocaine, cell phones, digital scales and other evidence were found inside the residence.

Bracey was arrested for delivery of cocaine. The four counts include maintaining a drug trafficking place, bail jumping, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.