SWCAP's Pop-Up Food Pantry busy with deliveries during coronavirus pandemic

For people who live in areas where grocery stores and food pantries aren’t quickly or easily accessible, and for those who may face obstacles in affording fresh and healthy food, a trip to the store can become much more than a mundane errand. Especially during the coronavirus pandemic, that trip can become more challenging.

At the end of March, Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program (SWCAP) revved up their Pop-Up Food Pantry project, which involved revamping a donated bus and turning it into a food pantry on wheels. With the bus, SWCAP can travel to rural areas farther from resources, or to communities that may not be as mobile, to deliver food.

“We've served over 1,700 people since we started on March 30th and a lot of them have been senior citizens,” said Ronda Christensen, Special Service Coordinator for SWCAP. “A lot of the seniors are afraid to go to the grocery store, so being able to pull up next to the bus and get a bag of groceries has been very beneficial to them. "

Christensen said the bus has made stops in Grant, Lafayette, Iowa, Richland, and Vernon Counties. One of their stops was at Churchill Woods Apartments in Monroe.

Churchill Woods Apartments is low income independent living apartments, said Patricia Brandenburg, Executive Director of Monroe Housing Authority. Brandenburg said most of their tenants are seniors.

Brandenburg and Eileen Freitag, Administrative Assistant at Monroe Housing Authority, said they’ve seen the anxiety surrounding grocery trips firsthand. They said many residents use a local cab company to get to the store. With coronavirus, those errands can become more difficult.

“I think for some of them, it’s scary to leave the apartment. It’s pretty traumatic for them,” Brandenburg said. “And going out in the fresh air is one thing, but getting into a cab with someone else who you don’t know, even the driver, is probably very traumatic and stressful or them.”

Brandenburg said because many of their tenants are seniors, some of whom have had previous health concerns, they are a population that could be at higher risk of coronavirus.

Freitag said the process of getting to the grocery store, calling and waiting on a cab, and being precise with timing, adds to that concern.

“They have to not only coordinate when’s not going to be so busy at the grocery store because there are so many people there and the fear of that, and also the weather because they have to wait for the cab,” Freitag said.

That’s where SWCAP’s Pop-Up Food Pantry came in. Brandenburg said the bus delivered 51 bags of food to residents.

“That was really a great experience of us… because we could actually see people more at ease, smiling and happy,” Brandenburg said. “We received a phone call yesterday where [one tenant] was in tears because she was so thrilled that she got that bag. It was very full, it had a little but of everything in it, so everyone had something that they would like out of it. That’s really very generous, it was really wonderful, we were very grateful for that.”

Bonnie Flannery, a resident at Churchill Woods, said the bus brought a smile to many residents.

“That was just great, you know. The colors on that van and we saw it turn down the street and everybody just turned and looked. You could tell how excited they were. People had come out that you hadn’t seen in a while. It was really great and everybody was so thankful.”

Flannery said she thought the bags had useable and helpful items, including fruits, vegetables, and bread.

Christensen said since the pandemic they’ve been busy no only with the Pop-Up Pantry, but with their regular food pantries as well. Christensen said they’ve nearly doubled what they normally serve pre-pandemic. Because many of their volunteers are seniors, she said they’ve lost some volunteers due to safety concerns over the coronavirus, and that they are always in need of more help.

