SYH24: One act of generosity can make a difference

Tuesday is a day encouraging people to do good.

Dec. 3 is Giving Tuesday, a movement that inspires people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign to eliminate hunger is proving how one monthly gift makes a difference by asking people to become a monthly donor to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Click here to donate.

According to the organization, one in ten people struggle with food insecurities in Southwestern Wisconsin. One in six children do not know when they will get their next meal.

On Tuesday, everyone who commits to a monthly donation of $10 or more, or a single donation of $120, will receive a sweatshirt blanket. The blankets have been paid for by Chase Brieman of CBRE, so no portion of the donation will be used to pay for the blanket.

According to Second Harvest Foodbank, hunger is not a short-term problem that can be answered by a short-term solution. They need reliable, steady support to feed those in need. To meet the rising need for food assistance in southwestern Wisconsin communities, the goal for the 2019 NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is 4.5 million meals.

A $10 donation provides up to 30 meals to those in need, thanks to the buying power of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. For an entire year, a monthly donation would provide up to 360 meals.