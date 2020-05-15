'Safer at Home' ending won't change the restrictions at WI state parks

A gorgeous, sunny Saturday and a week filled with 70 degree temperatures may have many people itching to get outdoors, but heading to a Wisconsin state park isn’t going to get any easier.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources does not plan to change its restrictions for visiting one of its parks, even in light of the state Supreme Court’s ruling that ended Wisconsin’s ‘Safer at Home’ order.

Visitors will still need an annual park pass to get into the parks, the agency confirms. Additionally, its caps on the number of people at a park at any given time is still in effect, so a park may bar more visitors from going in. Information on each park’s capacity is available here.

According to DNR, all parks will stay home, except for four of them:

Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area

Pewits Nest State Natural Area

Parfrey's Glen State Natural Area

Dells of The Wisconsin River state natural area

Camping will not be allowed until after Memorial Day and all parks will also be closed on Wednesdays for maintenance and cleaning.

