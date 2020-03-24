'Safer at Home' Here is a list of essential businesses

The 'Safer at Home' initiative from Governor Tony Evers does not mean the state is in a total lock down. People will still be able to travel to buy essential items like groceries and medication.

In a statement Monday, Evers said, "You will still be able to walk the dogs, but please do not take any unnecessary travel. Limit your travel needs to essential travel like going to the doctor's office, grabbing groceries and getting medication."

Evers also outlined that essential workers like healthcare professionals, grocers and family caregivers are still allowed to go to work.

NBC15 spoke with Brandon Scholtz, the President of the Wisconsin Grocer's Association, who said that during this time they're hoping to keep calm. ""This is the first time in anyone's lifetime we've gone through this. Clearly there are some people concerned, confused and over reacting. I think generally, after this past week, people are starting to get it," Scholtz said.

Here are businesses allowed to operate under the 'Safer at Home' order:



Health care operations, including home health workers;

Critical infrastructure;

Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals;

Fresh and non-perishable food retailers, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and food banks;

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food and goods directly to residences;

Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities;

Child care facilities, with some limitations;

Gas stations and auto repair facilities;

Banks;

Laundry businesses, dry cleaners and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence, including garbage collection;

Hardware stores, plumbers, and electricians;

Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;

Roles required for any business to maintain minimum basic operations, which includes security, and payroll; and

Law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action.

Evers' office noted that the list does not include all essential businesses.

If a company needs to know if is considered essential, it is asked to contact the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation here