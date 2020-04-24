'Safer at Home' protesters begin gathering at state Capitol

Protesters opposed to Wisconsin's 'Safer at Home' order have started gathering along the Capitol State Street entrance.

One Delavan business owner told NBC15 he was there to fight for his livelihood, saying if nothing changes he will be forced to close his doors.

Many protesters at the "Rally to Reopen Wisconsin" stood well within the six-foot social distancing guidance from the CDC as well as state and local health officials.

Some demonstrators were seen carrying signs with messages reading, "Behind every small business is a family," and "Open Wisconsin."

Counter-protesters, who also held a candlelight vigil Thursday night, showed up, some of them with signs bearing the message, "Reopen Kills."

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers said he cannot stop the protests, but he did urge everyone to stay safe.

On Monday, officials denied the permit for the event, however going into the day, there were still questions as to how Capitol police and the Madison Police Department would respond.