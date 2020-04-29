Safety emphasized as gun sales spike

According to the FBI, more than 3.7 million Americans had a firearm background check performed in March.

That's almost one million more than in February.

Sales are climbing at gun stores across America, including General Coin & Gun Exchange in Eau Claire.

"Lots and lots and lots of new customers are the ones that have been coming in. You know when the spikes hit it's the new customers," said Gun Store Manager Luke Weyers.

Background checks by the FBI for firearms rose more than 25 percent in March, the highest single month total in the last 20 years.

"We're going to spend some time educating you, teaching you on how to safely possess and use the firearm and then you know you're going to end up filling out a background check like everybody else," explained Weyers.

At Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie, it has been much of the same tale as around the country.

"Sales are great, but when people take guns home, firearms home, that don't know what they're doing with them. We're trying to get them back into the shop to get training," said Owner Dan Marcon.

Marc-On Shooting has been open through the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite not all the employees being able to come into the shop, Marc-On is actually running more classes now than they did before.

"We have been deemed essential, and our classroom is set up to where it's only set up for 9 people or couples if you would. So we maintain the six foot space rule, our range is highly pressurized," explained Marcon.

He says that currently the biggest fear is having people buy guns for the first time, but not sticking around to get trained.

Among the skills you learn at training are loading and unloading guns, stance and grip, safe storage and more.

"It's a bad situation that we're put into this, but being well-trained psychologically and mentally is a great thing to know how to do," said Marcon.

Both Weyers and Marcon say the spike in gun sales has been tied to the fear and unknown of the coronavirus pandemic.

At Marc-On Shooting, the Basic Pistol Level-1 Course takes four hours to complete.