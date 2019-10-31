Safety tips for trick-or-treating on Halloween night

As the snowfall ends in time for trick-or-treating Thursday night, area law enforcement are asking parents and children to be extra cautious.

According to the National Safety Council, kids are twice as likely to get in an accident on Halloween than any other day of the year.

Police officers suggest the following for trick-or-treaters, and those accompanying them.





Consider carrying or wearing a light or reflectors to increase visibility.



White or light-colored costumes may blend in with the snow covered ground and make you less visible to motorists.



Make sure your costume won’t trip you or make it hard for you to see or hear



Walk on sidewalks if all possible. Be extra-careful crossing the street at night and be sure to only cross at street corners.



Police also suggest only going to homes with the front porch light on, and to got trick-or-treating with friends or with an older family member.

As far as treats, don't eat anything that isn't wrapped and make sure they are eaten at home.

If there is anything suspicious, contact local law enforcement.

To check out trick or treat times for your area, click here