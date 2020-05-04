Salvation Army asks for cloth mask donations to celebrate mayoral proclamation

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declared May 8, 2020, as The Salvation Army of Dane County Day in Madison, and the organization is asking for donations of reusable cloth masks in lieu of a celebration.

Salvation Army officials said celebratory events have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they are asking the public to get involved in other ways. Donations of reusable cloth masks are requested to help protect the rising number of people in need of services.

"The Salvation Army continues to work in pandemic relief offering shelter to women and families, operating a feeding program with community partners, and providing relief supplies to those in need," The Salvation Army said in a press release. "While maintaining case management and other essential services, The Salvation Army relies on donors and volunteers for their support."

Cloth masks and COVID-19 relief donations can be brought to 3030 Darbo Drive on weekdays between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm. Online donations are accepted at SalvationArmyDaneCounty.org.

Other ways to help:



Mail: Check to The Salvation Army, 3030 Darbo Dr., Madison, WI 53714 with “CV19 Help" in memo line



Online: https://donate.salvationarmywi.org/DaneCOVID19Response



Text: Text DANE to 24365

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.