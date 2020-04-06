Salvation Army makes support hotline available

The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan has launched a support hotline in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army Chaplain Support Line, 888-651-7294 (SAWI), will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day and will be manned by trained Salvation Army chaplains, according to a statement from Salvation Army on Monday morning.

The line, will take calls not just during the COVID crisis, but will continue to be a place for people to call during any kind of disaster such as; flooding, a tornado, a mass shooting, or a large apartment complex fire, according to the statement.

"Overall, the primarily goal is to meet the spiritual care needs of the caller, but if they are in immediate crisis and we can refer them to mental health counsellors or help them with practical needs at the same time, we are happy to do that as well," Pastor Alexis Twito, Chaplain Coordinator said.

The line will be open 365 days a year.