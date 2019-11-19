Salvation Army of Dane County hosts Community Thanksgiving Meal

The season of giving is in full swing and the Salvation Army of Dane County is giving the community a chance to come together and share a Community Thanksgiving Meal.

This is the first time after a five year hiatus the Community Thanksgiving Meal will be held at the Community Center on Darbo Drive.

The meal will consist of all the classic Thanksgiving fixings a turkey dinner, stuffing, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie and much more.

The meal is free for everyone and anyone to enjoy. The Red Kettle Strummers, a local ukulele group, will also be performing during the dinner. The Community Thanksgiving Meal goes from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20 at the Community Center located at 3030 Darbo Drive.

You can still give the gift of your time too, if you'd like to volunteer call Deb Crye at 608-250-2218.

