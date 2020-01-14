Salvation Army shelters prepare to help people out of the cold

The Salvation Army Emergency Shelter in Dane County sees around 134 families and women every night, but during the winter season that number rises as the need increases.

When the temperature drops below 20 degrees the Salvation Army shelter does not turn anyone away. Melissa Sorenson, the Social Services Executive Director, said the need is greater this year. "We had 152 staying when the first winter storm hit and we're expecting the same number for the next storm."

Families who want to stay at the shelter need to call the Salvation Army Emergency Shelter at 12 p.m. to reserve a room. The families can check in at 4 p.m. then they must leave the shelter by 8 a.m.

Women who are 18 or older can check-in to the women's shelter at 4:30 p.m. The Salvation Army asks people to bring their ID if they have it. Women can stay a limit of 90 days from the first time they come into the shelter. When the weather goes below 20 degrees the days do not get counted into that 90.

People who want to help the Salvation Army can donate any personal hygiene items, clothes, baby formula, diapers and underwear for women and men.

