Salvation Army's Christmas donations fall short in Wausau

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Christmas donation campaign fell short of its fundraising goal this year in one central Wisconsin city.

The Salvation Army in Wausau says it got to 80 percent of its $170,000 goal before the holiday campaign ended Christmas Eve.

The organization says it lacks volunteers and less people carry cash because more and more are in financial hardship themselves.

The Red Kettle campaign dates back to more than 100 years and it's the Salvation Army's biggest annual fundraiser.

