The mayor Jersey City, New Jersey, swore in 15 new firefighters - and one of them was Bruce Springsteen's son.

“The Boss” and Patty Scialfa attended the ceremony to watch Sam Springteen in his big moment.

"It was a long road, he's very dedicated, quite a few years and we are just excited for him today," said Bruce Springsteen,CNN reports.

Sam, 26, graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and then worked as a volunteer firefighter at three different stations.