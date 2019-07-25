San Francisco company buys Madison biogas facility

A San Francisco-based company announced Thursday it has acquired a Madison facility that converts cow waste into biogas.

Brightmark Energy says the natural gas produced from the facility will be transported to Dane County’s new land-gas-processing facility. From there the gas will be transported through an interstate pipeline owned by ANR Pipeline Company.

Brightmark Energy says the facility will convert 90,000 gallons of ‘dairy waste’ into biogas and other products from three newly purchased farms every day, according to a press release Thursday.

The facility was purchased from Clean Fuel Partners, whose employees will continue to work at the facility by providing operations and maintenance support, Brightmark says.

“We look forward to working with Brightmark Energy as they invest in additional renewable natural gas and manure treatment facilities,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in the press release. “This community digester represents a victory for family dairy farms, cleaner air, and cleaner lakes.”

“Brightmark is thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in this unique gas processing facility here in Wisconsin,” said Brightmark Energy CEO Bob Powell in the press release. “This project is a win-win for all – it’s good for the local environment, good for the regional

economy, and good for the climate.”

