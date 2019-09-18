Sandy Hook nonprofit releases chilling PSA on school shootings

A heart-stopping PSA is shedding light on school shootings.

A chilling back-to-school PSA was released on school shootings by the nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise. (Source: Sandy Hook Promise/CNN)

The terrifying events are happening at alarming rates across the country, and the new ad hopes to raise awareness for signs of violence in children, hopefully leading to an end to deadly school shootings.

The video shows kids sporting ordinary back-to-school items as a shooting unfolds and they have to protect themselves.

It was released Wednesday by Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit that was founded in the aftermath of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 26 people, including 20 children, were shot and killed.

The nonprofit is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the massacre, according to its website.

