Man described as 'Santa Claus' arrested after stabbing stranger in the back

A man described looking like "Santa Claus" is behind bars for walking up to a stranger and stabbing him in the back in Madison.

Police say it happened Wednesday around 7:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of Williamson Street.

The victim and his girlfriend were talking near Willy Street Park when the suspect approached and stabbed the 24-year-old man once in the back.

The couple was stunned but got a good description of the suspect. The female says the suspect was "mumbling incoherently" and actually looked like "Santa Claus.

Officers eventually found him walking in McPike Park. He smelled of alcohol, was carrying a bottle of alcohol and had blood on his fingers, police say.

Barry M. Budris, 63 of Columbus, Wis., was arrested for first degree reckless endangerment and booked in the Dane County Jail.

Officers did not find the weapon used, and a K-9 could not find it either. The girlfriend described it as a pocket knife with about a three-inch blade.

Her boyfriend needed a couple of stitches to close the wound it left on his back.

