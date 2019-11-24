Santa Claus meet and greet for kids with special needs

Every year at Christmastime, kids get very excited to meet Santa Claus. But for some children with special needs, the experience can be overwhelming.

Sunday morning at the West Towne Mall, Santa held a special meet and greet in his workshop for kids on the autism spectrum.

The mall was closed to other visitors, and families signed up for a slot in advance so they would not have to wait in line.

Parents say events like these make the Christmas season extra special.

“[My son] was able to interact with Santa and not have other distractions around and just kind of be himself and enjoy his time with him,” says Tyler Olson, whose son has special needs.

You can visit Santa at the West Towne Mall any day from now until Christmas Eve.

