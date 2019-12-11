Santa brings holiday cheer to American Family Children's Hospital

Local firefighters brought holiday cheer to American Family Children's Hospital Wednesday afternoon with a visit from Santa.

Switching out his usual sleigh for a fire truck, Santa rode up to the hospital to meet with kids waiting for him in the lobby.

Every kid got the chance to sit on Santa's lap, and he handed out presents to each one. Santa even stayed to sing a few Christmas carols with families.

"Oh amazing, it's great to see him happy and up and running around and the excitement and seeing all the kids and their excitement with Santa and he's looking forward to Christmas of course," said Tanya Howe, whose 3-year-old son was excited to see Santa.

Fire Fighters Local 311, a firefighters' union, donates the funds to buy presents for each patient at the hospital.

"It's my favorite day of the year, we get to come here and bring some happiness to the children that are having some tough times, and it fills our hearts with joy and it hopefully brings some happiness to these kids," said Kevin Sherry, vice president of Fire Fighters Local 311.

Santa also went room to room handing gifts for patients who were unable to leave their rooms.

This is the 59th year Santa has visited the hospital.