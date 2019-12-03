Santa gets help from post office for 'Operation Santa'

Santa receives thousands of letters every year. Most of them going through the United States Postal Service. Some of the letters ask for toys, games, clothes and shoes, but some ask for help for themselves or their loved ones.

Santa is a very busy guy this time of year and for more than 100 years the post office has helped Santa out by making sure no letter goes unread. Operation Santa was created to let people at home help Santa and the post office by adopting a letter and sending gifts to the letter writer.

This year there is a website for people to easily adopt a letter, but people need to make sure they send a gift through a post office that has a "Label Broker" status. There are more than 19,000 post offices across the U.S. that qualify.

If you would like to adopt a letter and help Santa this year click here.