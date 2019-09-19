Saputo Cheese evacuated near Waupun after chemical spill

Two people were taken to a hospital after a chemical spill at Saputo Cheese USA, Inc. in Alto. The town is five miles north of Waupun.

According to Alto Fire Chief Cory Kok, the chemical spill was reported at 7:40 a.m. Thursday. He said an employee was filling a chlorine cylinder, and it began leaking chlorine. The cause of the leak is unknown.

Kok said the cylinder stopped leaking, but there are concerns about chlorine gas in the building. Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, he said they were starting the process of ventilating the building.

A Hazardous Materials team from the Fond Du Lac Fire Department assisted as well as units from Waupun Fire Department.

Kok said 8 homes near the plant have been evacuated. Saputo employees were taken to the Alto Community Center.

Two employees who were working with the cylinder were taken to a hospital with respiratory issues.