Sassy Cow Creamery offering free dairy products in 'Kindness Cooler'

Sassy Cow Creamery in Columbus, Wis. is opening a new kindness cooler, to help people suddenly struggling to make ends meet.

The Kindness Cooler at Sassy Cow Creamery in Columbus, Wis. (Source: WMTV)

The cooler is outside the store and it's filled with milk and other dairy products - free for people to take as needed.

The store owner says it's all about taking care of people in the community.

“We just make sure it's full. It's not a matter of who's in need or how much they need, we just keep it full for people who do need it,” says Sassy Cow owner Ames Baerwolf.

The store owner tells NBC15 his kids came up with the idea for the kindness cooler while they were stuck at home bored.

