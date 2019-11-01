SNL recognizes Janesville 'Wayne's World' Halloween costumes

Two Janesville children were recognized by Saturday Night Live for their costumes on Halloween.

The television show posted to their Instagram page a picture of two children dressed as Wayne's World characters. The two children, 7-year-old Everett Ellis was dressed as Wayne and 4-year-old Elia Ellis as Garth by their parents Brittany and Jeremy.

"I pick a matching costume for them every year, in addition to one costume they get to pick themselves. After last Halloween I had the idea to dress them as Wayne and Garth. Jeremy likes to quote the movie so I thought it would be really funny and the costumes were pretty easy to put together! The kids didn’t really understand the costume but a lot of adults love it," Brittany Ellis said.

The parents of the Wayne's World characters talked to NBC15 on Friday.

"A friend of mine told me to use the hashtag #snloween because they were asking for photos of costumes and they might end up using it on their page. So I did and they chose our photo!"