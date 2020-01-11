Saturday Science: Animals in Winter

Saturday Science is a monthly event held at the Discovery Building at UW-Madison.

The January Saturday Science event will be on January 11 at 10 a.m. till noon. This month's theme is 'Animals in Winter'.

Children can discover how animals adapt to the cold and snow. The activities will include reading animal tracks and tree rings; making a nature journal; and building tools to measure the wind and weather.

There will also be a birthday celebration for Aldo Leopold, the namesake of the Aldo Leopold Nature Center.

The Saturday Science events are free and open to the public. It features interactive exploration stations for children and families every second Saturday of the month.