Saturday Science: Be a Science Hero

The December Saturday Science event will be on December 14 at 10 a.m. till noon. This month’s theme is ‘You Can Be A Science Hero’.

Children will learn how to use science to shape a better world. They can create pledges and science crafts to share as gifts, dive into hands-on activities to fuel the super power of creativity, and explore ideas with UW students.

Kids can also learn how to support the planet by being a champion of sustainable practices and learning about the amazing heroes in science.

The Saturday Science events are free and open to the public. It features interactive exploration stations for children and families every second Saturday of the month.