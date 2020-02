Discover the science behind your favorite sports! UW-Student athletes from Badger Give Back will be at the Discovery Building sharing what they’ve learned about science by playing sports. There will be activities which test your strength and knowledge and you can practice your speed and quickness.

This month’s Saturday Science event will be on February 8, 2020 at the Discovery Building. The free event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 12 p.m.