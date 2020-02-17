Sauk City fire department thanks family who brought pizza to station after house fire

The Sauk City Volunteer Fire Department is thanking a local family after they brought in pizza after fire crews put out a structure fire in the town of West Point Monday.

As NBC15 News reported, crews responded to a fire at a home on Selwood Road in the Town of West Point outside Prairie Du Sac around 3 p.m.

The Sauk City volunteers was one of the departments to respond.

That's when a local family, the Osiedacz's, decided to say 'thank you' to their local first responders by bringing by pizza, drinks and cookies - along with a heartwarming thank you card, "so that we would have something to eat once we got back."

"Thank you Osiedacz Family for thinking for us. We greatly appreciate it!!" according to the post.