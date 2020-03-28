Sauk City woman surprised with 92 balloons on 92nd birthday

One Sauk City woman is celebrating her 92nd birthday despite being unable to celebrate with her family because of social distancing.

Doris Hicks turned 92 years young on Friday and was surprised with 92 balloons from her grandchildren, Brinley and Colton.

Surrounding the balloons were signs posted in her front lawn which read "Honk, It's My Birthday!" The family also hung up other decorations and signs around her home.

Her daughter, Karen Pugh, tells NBC15 that her family was sad they couldn't celebrate in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pugh says many family members honked their horns as they drove by throughout the day.

Hicks has 13 children, 22 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.