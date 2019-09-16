Sauk Co. hazardous waste cleanup on Sept. 28

People living in Sauk County can bring their hazardous products to the county's former landfill in late September.

The Clean Sweep event will be from 8:30 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the former Sauk County landfill on Evergreen Lane in Baraboo.

Homeowners, agricultural enterprises, and businesses are invited to dispose of hazardous products and items that pose an environmental risk, such as pesticides and toxic cleaning products. Hazardous waste will be collected at no charge, however, there are fees for tires, some electronic items and appliances.

Businesses that qualify as Very Small Quantity Generators (VSQGs) and agricultural businesses are required to preregister by September 21. A fee will be charged for non-farm businesses.

County officials said the longest lines at Clean Sweep are for paint disposal, but people who have only latex paint to drop off could avoid the lines and throw the paint away in their regular trash. They warn latex paint must be solidified before throwing away.

Pharmaceuticals, IVs, and needles will not be accepted. People can drop off unwanted medications at various police departments throughout the county and at the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department.

Other items that Clean Sweep cannot accept include: mattresses, furniture, explosives, detonators, blasting caps, radioactive materials including smoke alarms, infectious and biological waste, compressed gas cylinders, asbestos, demolition materials, recyclables, and yard and household waste.

For more information regarding the Clean Sweep Program, contact the Conservation, Planning, and Zoning Department at 355-3245 or visit https://www.co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation for a more complete list of accepted items and alternative disposal options.

