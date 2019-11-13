Sauk Co. Asst. District Attorney picked to take over DA's office

Gov. Tony Evers has tapped Sauk Co. Assistant District Attorney Michael Albrecht to take over the agency following the resignation of the county’s former district attorney.

“Mr. Albrecht is the right person to take over the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office, a place he knows well. He is highly respected and well liked throughout the community,” said Gov. Evers. “Mr. Albrecht clearly loves serving his hometown and county, and I am confident he will serve them well in this role.”

Albrecht has worked in the Sauk Co. District Attorney’s Office for eight years and already prosecutes many of the most important cases in the county, the governor’s office noted. He also serves on the Sauk Co. Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

Albrecht will finish the term vacated by former district attorney Kevin Caulkins and expires in January 2021.