Sauk County District Attorney Kevin R. Calkins announced Monday that he will be resigning from the position.

Calkins’ last day will be Oct. 14. Gov. Tony Evers is asking those interested in filling the position to apply.

An application is available after selecting “Apply to Serve” on the governor’s website, www.evers.wi.gov.

For questions about the process, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.