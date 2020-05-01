Sauk Co. Grandstand Tractor & Truck Pull canceled for 2020

Baraboo's annual Grandstand Tractor & Truck Pull Fundraiser and Memory Lane Car & Truck Show have been canceled for this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tractor and truck pull was originally scheduled for June 6, and the car and truck show was supposed to take place on June 5 and 6.

The Sauk County Agricultural Society, Inc. said the raffle is still set to take place, which will raise money for the Friends of the Grandstand and the Southern Wisconsin Chapter ATHS. Anyone interested in buying a raffle ticket can call or email the fairgrounds for a chance to win a Williams toolbox, tool package, clothes package and a $50 Farm & Fleet gift card.

Organizers said the decision to cancel the event was made in light of the extension of the Safer at Home order through May 26.

"The Sauk County Agricultural Society, Inc. is disappointed that we will not be able to present this event, but the safety of our spectators and participants is paramount," the Board of Directors said in a press release. "We respect both the governor's order and our community's response to it."

The board said it expects social distancing requirements to delay the reopening of large public spaces for social gatherings at least through most of all of the month of June.

Organizers said they are looking forward to the Friends of the Grandstand Tractor & Truck Pull in 2021.