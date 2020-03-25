Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office assists with meal delivery

A Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputy delivered meals to county residents who were unable to travel out of their home due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

Sheriff Meister reached out to the Sauk County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) and offered assistance from the sheriff’s office. The ADRC had previously sought volunteer drivers to assist with meal delivery as many of their regular volunteers were unable to assist during the current public health threat.

The Home Delivered Meals program provides meals to those who are homebound for a variety of reasons including the elderly, according to a Facebook post from the Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office.

The deputy chosen typically works as a Court Security deputy and is assigned to the courthouse.

"The deputy involved was touched by the outpouring of support and gratitude shown by program participants and area residents she spoke with while delivering the meals," according to the Facebook post. "She said the experience was tremendously rewarding and a very positive and unique way to interact with the community."

With many court proceedings currently postponed, she was reallocated to the patrol division for the day and was able to assist without sacrificing law enforcement services, according to the post.