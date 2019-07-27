Sauk Co. Sheriff searching for escaped inmate

A Sauk County Huber inmate escaped without permission on Thursday.

Caleb M. Turner, 38 of Baraboo, has not returned, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Turner was serving a 180-day commitment for failing to pay child support.

He is 5 feet and 6 inches, weighing 170 pounds with blue yes and brown hair. The walkaway was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts and black shoes.

If you see Turner or know his whereabouts, please notify the Sauk County Sheriff's Department or your local law enforcement agency.

There is no danger to the public associated with Turner, according to the Sheriff's office.