Sauk Co. authorities arrest two men minutes after robbery

Authorities in Sauk County arrested two men accused of robbing someone at Haskins Park in West Baraboo.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says just before 9 Sunday night, the victim called 911 and told dispatchers that “multiple people” got out of a blue Ford and demanded money. The victim gave up money and a backpack and the suspects got back in their car and headed towards Wisconsin Dells.

Authorities say about 10 minutes later, they found the suspect’s vehicle near Ho-Chunk Casino. Deputies arrested two men at a nearby gas station, 19-year-old Mason Acuna and 18-year-old Isaac Ortiz. Both are currently in the Sauk County Jail.