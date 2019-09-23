Sauk Co. authorities launch homicide investigation after body found in Fairfield

Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the Township of Fairfield last Sunday.

Sheriff Chip Meister said in a release Monday that law enforcement received a call of a person down in a rural area of Fairfield. A witness said they did not think the person was breathing.

Responding law enforcement found a diseased middle-aged white man. An autopsy performed Monday found the cause of death to be homicide.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time due to notification of next of kin.

If anyone has information that may be related to this case, you are asked to call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (847-7285).

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in this case by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Mobile Response Unit, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Baraboo Police Department and Wisconsin Dells Police Department.