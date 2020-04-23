Sauk Co. health officials: Residents need to stay home

Sauk County health officials are urging residents to continue to follow the Safer at Home order and to maintain social distancing.

"Maintaining 6 feet between all people outside of a household and staying home except to receive or provide an essential service remain our best protections against coronavirus," said Sauk County Health Officer Time Lawther. "We will continue to work with local leaders to determine the safest way to get people back to work and our economy thriving again. But it will take another month before that can safely even start to happen."

Officials said it is imperative everyone follow stay at home orders, practice social distancing, have no more than 10 people from a different household gathered together, wash hands regularly, disinfect surfaces and take other preventative measures.

"Now is not the time to relax the efforts we have been so successful at implementing in our homes, our workplaces, and our communities to protect all of us from this deadly virus," Lawther said.

Until May 26, essential services will continue to operate as they have been. Most non-essential businesses must remain closed at least until May 26, except for minimum basic operations.

There are some notable exceptions to this order, including:



Non-essential business may start providing curbside pickup as long as it is conducted by 1 person in a confined space at a time who maintains the 6-foot social distancing from customers whenever possible and does not interact with a customer more than absolutely necessary to perform the quick delivery (no signatures can be required).



Dental and veterinary offices may open, though should avoid non-essential care.



Campgrounds are allowed to open, but campers must maintain 6-foot social distance, allow no more than 10 people to congregate in any space, keep all common areas closed, and not allow fires.



Religious activities (including weddings and funerals) must not include more than 10 people, and must maintain 6-foot social distancing requirements.



Libraries can do curbside pickup, as long as they maintain social distancing of 6 feet, do not have more than the absolute minimum number of staff in the library at once, and do not require any signatures at pickup.



Golf courses can open as long as people maintain the 6-foot social distance, no golf carts allowed, restaurants and bars follow the order, and clubhouses and pro shops are closed.

CLICK HERE for a complete list of what can and cannot open on April 24.