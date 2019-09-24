Sauk Co. homicide victim's name released

The name of the homicide victim found in the Town of Fairfield was released Tuesday.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Christopher J. Lytle of Westfield, was killed on Sept. 22.

On Monday, Sheriff Chip Meister said the Sauk County Communications Center received a call of a person "down" off Levee Road in Fairfield. Deputies found Lytle dead and determined it was a homicide. An autopsy was conducted on Monday.

No further information is being released at this time, and this incident remains under investigation.

Meister said the victim was targeted and there is no danger to the public.

People who may have information about the crime is being asked to call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (847-7285).If there are any property owners in the Levee Road area that have trail cameras or other surveillance camera equipment are asked to contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.