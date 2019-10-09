Prairie Du Sac man crushed to death under farm tractor, authorities say

A Sauk County man was crushed to death under a farm tractor, authorities say.

An initial investigation found that the 72-year-old Prairie Du Sac man was using a farm tractor on an elevated feed bunk on Tuesday.

While the tractor was running, the wall of the feed bunk collapsed, causing the tractor to roll on its side, crushing the man underneath.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sheriff Chip Meister, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sauk City Fire Department, Sauk Prairie EMS and Sauk County Coroner’s Office. The name of the victim operator is being withheld at this time.

