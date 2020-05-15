Sauk Co. nail salon back in business, “confident” about safety

A Reedsburg salon is back in business, and returning customers are on board with new policies.

After nearly two months, Anna Tran at T Nails and Spa, could greet customers again. But, this time, she’s staying behind plexiglass.

The protective barrier is one of the safety measures in place for Friday’s reopen, two days after the state Supreme Court struck down the “Safer at Home” order extension.

“We do feel safe, actually,” Tran said. “We always require people to always clean their hands before we start anything. Even ourselves, we always wear gloves and wear face masks, not touching anything. To be honest, we feel confident.”

In lieu of a local shelter-in-place order, Sauk County health officials recommended businesses to practice distancing and “set aggressive infection control policies.”

The health department also announced that a more detailed public health guide, by sector, will be released early next week.

T Nails and Spa was completely booked for the first two days of reopen. Customers there said they were on board with the new health standards.

“I understand it 100 percent because I don’t want them to close again,” Terri Scanlon said.

During the weeks away from her go-to salon, Scanlon said she felt “lost” and that she didn’t feel attracted to herself.

Alesia Froese, who came for a pedicure, said, “I worked hard for the last two months, and this is my treat.”

On Friday, Reedsburg playgrounds, public bathrooms and courts also reopened. The mayor wrote on Facebook that he hopes the public pool can open on the last week of May.



