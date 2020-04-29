Sauk Co. rolls out its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing

For the first time, Sauk County held drive-up community testing for county residents showing symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday and they are already planning on doing another one.

Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther told NBC15 his agency could be ready for another round of large-scale testing as soon as next week. On Wednesday, 130 people drove through to get tested.

County officials worked with the Wisconsin National Guard to conduct the testing. To get tested, people needed to make an appointment and bring proof they lived in Sauk County.

Lawther explained testing more people who are showing symptoms, even if they are mild, is important to find out who has the virus, adding that those who get tested should remain at home until they get their results.

Health officials are expecting to get those results within two days.

Anyone who tests positive will get a call from a public health nurse who will tell them what they need to do as well as how they can protect themselves and their families.